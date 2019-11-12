#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Haze blankets Delhi as air quality worsens to 'severe'

Updated : November 12, 2019 12:18 PM IST

The AQI of Delhi was 416 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The AQI of the national capital region was also high with Ghaziabad (445), Noida and Greater Noida (436), Faridabad (404) having a similar experience.
Haryana's Panipat (462), Hisar (406) and Jind (439), too, were in the "severe" category.
