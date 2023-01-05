English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift the dollar as Wall Street estimates a recession

economy | IST

Hawkish Fed rhetoric fails to lift the dollar as Wall Street estimates a recession

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   Jan 5, 2023 5:07 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The Fed members sounded hawkish as per the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, but Wall Street remained unruffled. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Steve Englander, Global Head of G10 FX Research and North America Macro Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank spoke at length about what to expect from the Fed and the key takeaway from the minutes.

The Fed members sounded hawkish as per the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting which were released last night. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Steve Englander, Global Head of G10 FX Research and North America Macro Strategy at Standard Chartered Bank spoke at length about what to expect from the Fed and the key takeaway from the minutes.

Recommended Articles

View All
Who is Bhupinder Singh Gill? The first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee in the English Premier League

Who is Bhupinder Singh Gill? The first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee in the English Premier League

IST4 Min(s) Read

Foreign universities will now be able to set up campuses in India with UGC’s nod

Foreign universities will now be able to set up campuses in India with UGC’s nod

IST2 Min(s) Read

Gold prices near all-time high — Key reasons for the surge and what lies next

Gold prices near all-time high — Key reasons for the surge and what lies next

IST4 Min(s) Read

VIEW | Demonetisation is legal, says Supreme court but was it beneficial?

VIEW | Demonetisation is legal, says Supreme court but was it beneficial?

IST5 Min(s) Read


Minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting released overnight showed that while officials agreed that the central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate increases, they remained focused on curbing inflation, and were worried about any "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment was flagging.
Yet this failed to give a boost to the U.S. currency a boost. Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.14 percent to 104.06, after slipping 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
Also Read | Wall Street gains value as investors shrug off hawkish Fed minutes
Economic data also released on Wednesday revealed that U.S. job openings fell less than expected in November, though a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed that U.S. manufacturing activity contracted again in December.
According to Englander, the market reads the USD Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes as hawkish. He said, “The market read it as being somewhat hawkish; it was a repetition of some of the hawkish themes that had emerged during the FOMC press conference and some of the comments afterwards. I didn't see anything new.”
Also Read | Fed minutes: Officials cited strong hiring to justify hikes
He also said that the market is challenging Fed's economic forecast and is estimating a recession. “The market is not challenging the reaction function. The market is challenging their economic forecast. Investors think a recession is coming and that is going to justify the easing that they see. It's not that they are saying that the Fed will be dovish,” Englander said.
Text inputs from Reuters
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X