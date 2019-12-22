#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Has the economic debate taken a backseat amid anti-citizenship act protests?

Updated : December 22, 2019 01:37 PM IST

Political observers claim the Citizenship Amendment Act is deliberate strategy by the government to distract attention from the economic slowdown.
The government believes that there are attempts to create a negative sentiment after it announced the $5 trillion economy goal by 2024.
The government has announced a slew of measures including a reduction in corporate taxes and a Rs 25,000-crore stimulus package to help stressed housing projects.
Has the economic debate taken a backseat amid anti-citizenship act protests?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FPIs open fund floodgates for Indian markets; Net inflow crosses Rs 1 trillion in 2019

FPIs open fund floodgates for Indian markets; Net inflow crosses Rs 1 trillion in 2019

In Pictures: Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.13 lakh crore in m-cap

In Pictures: Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.13 lakh crore in m-cap

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV