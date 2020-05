Haryana today released its set of guidlines for the third phase of lockdown in the state. Under the guidelines, industrial activity will be allowed to start in two phases in the Red Zones and Orange Zones .

In phase one, come industries and offices will open between May 4 and May 10. Phase two will be from May 11 to May 17.

In the areas demarcated as Red Zones, for general industries 50 percent of the staff will be allowed at the work place in phase one. In the second phase, this will be increased to 75 percent. For e-commerce firms, only essential services will be allowed in phase one and phase two.

For information technology (IT) and IT enabled services companies, 33 percent of the staff will be allowed in office in phase one and 50 percent in phase two.

In the areas demarcated as Orange Zones, for general industries 75 percent of the staff will be allowed at the work place in phase one. In the second phase, this will be increased to 100 percent.

For IT and ITES, 75 percent of the staff will be allowed in office in phase one and 75 percent in phase two. For e-commerce firms, all activities will be allowed in phase one and two, with half the staff in the first phase and 75 percent staff in the second phase.