Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Tuesday gave his nod to the Bill providing 75 percent reservation in the private sector to the people of the state.

Addressing a press conference, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The Haryana Governor today gave his assent to the Bill entailing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state. The government will notify it soon.”

The legislation, which was one of the key poll promises made by the ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party. was passed by the Haryana Assembly last year.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 provides quota for local people in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

According to Bill, the quota will initially apply for 10 years.

The state government said the law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-paid jobs, which has a significant impact on local infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums.

The Bill covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the state. It provides for training to eligible local candidates when qualified people are not available. It defines local candidates as those domiciled in the state. For the domicile status, a person should be born in Haryana or have lived there for at least 15 years.

(With inputs from PTI)