Haryana Budget 2023 highlights | No new tax, Old Pension Scheme hiked by Rs 250

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented the state budget worth over Rs 1.8 lakh crore (1,83,950 crore) on Thursday — an increase of 11.6 percent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore. He announced that no tax has been proposed in this year's state budget. He further proposed setting up of new scheme Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana.

He said this year's budget proposed an expenditure of Rs 57,879 crore on capital asset creation. The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, further projected revenue receipt at Rs 1,09,122 crore — comprising of tax revenue of Rs 75,716 crore and Rs 12,651 crore as non-tax revenue.

Top proposals in Haryana Budget 2023:

> Master Chandgiram Sportsperson Insurance Benefit scheme announced to help sportsperson in their careers and in case they get injured. One can avail the insurance benefits for two years.

> Hike in old pension scheme by Rs 250 to Rs 2,750 per month.

> Apart from benefits of PM Awas Yojana, the state government proposed to make 1 lakh houses available under various state initiatives in 2023.

> New scheme for providing assistance in case of death or disability in respect of a member of a family having annual income of upto Rs 1.80 lakh.

> Rs 9,647 crore allocated for medical education, health and Ayush sector. Ayushuman Swasthya Wellness Kendriya proposed to be established to make health facilities easily available to people in rural areas.

> Cycling velodrome to be established in Kurukshetra district and a centre of water sports in Karnal.

> Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority to be set up for integrated planning and development of Sonepat Metropolitan area that includes Kundli, Rai and Sonipat/

> Rs 250 crore for skill training of 2 lakh youth

> Rs 8,316 crore for agriculture and allied sectors and cooperation for 2023-24.

> Rs 10,524 crore for SEWA sector.

> Rs 12,000 per year for sanitation workers.

> Establishment of labour hostels under affordable rental housing scheme for labours in the NCR.

> Haryana government to Varishth Nagrik Sewa Ashram Scheme for those above the age of 80 years. There are around 3.3 lakh such benificiaries identified by government.

> Build 4,000 more play schools in the next two years by converting existing anganwadis

> Rs 657 crore set aside for forests, environment and climate change this year.

> Rs 1,442 crore allocated to industries sector

> Rs 5,408 crore allocated for roads, highways and railways sector.

> The Haryana government proposed to integerate government and private ambulances, and fire services to one dial service to provide quick response to health and fire emergencies.

> 800 MW thermal power plant proposed in Haryana Budget 2023

> Rs 50 crore allocated for new Haryana assembly building

> A Mobile Forensic Science Unit (MFSU) proposed to be established in each district

> Haryana proposed to take up three other metro links in 2023-24 — one from Rezangla chowk to Indira Gandhi international airport in Delhi, second metro link from southern peripheral road to panchgaon via global city and Manesar and third is the extension of the Bahadurgarh metro upto Asaudha to connect with the Haryana Orbital rail network and Kundli Manesar palwal (KMP) expressway.