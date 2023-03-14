English
SCO recognises there doesn’t exist one uniform low carbon path for all countries: Hardeep Singh Puri

By Sapna Das   | Sangam Singh  Mar 14, 2023 2:18:55 PM IST (Updated)

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri added that India needs more traditional fossil fuels for a smooth transition to green energy.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that members of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have recognised that there doesn’t exist one uniform low carbon path working equally well for all countries.

"All eight SCO countries do not want this to be a standalone one-time discussion but to continue," he added.
Puri claimed that India is facing multiple challenges on energy front. Despite this, the Oil Marketing companies (OMC)s is taking loses on petrol and diesel and didn’t pass on the price.  He added that PM Modi took a call on November 2021 & May 2022 to reduce excise on petrol and diesel.
"There is still under recovery on diesel for OMCs," he added.
 
First Published: Mar 14, 2023 2:11 PM IST
