IBLA 2023 | India has no ideological biases when it comes to importing oil, says Hardeep Puri

India does not have any ideological biases when it comes to importing oil, said Hardeep Puri , the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Affairs. In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Puri said, “The world consumes something like 100 million barrels a day. India consumes about 5 million barrels a day. We don't have any ideological hangups on whether we import 1 million from X, Y or Z. Our traditional suppliers have been UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and now Russia and Guyana is coming on board others.”

The country's traditional import partners have been Iran, among others, and now Russia. Puri went on to highlight the importance of Russian oil in the global market, stating that if it were not for Russian oil, some countries would have been in deep recession.

“By the way, if India didn't buy that 30 percent of our requirements from the Russians, if we had to buy it from the Saudi’s and the UAE, and Russian oil was not on the market, what the price of oil today would be? So instead of one large European economy, which is facing the recession, it would have been in deep recession today.”

Puri stressed the need to ensure the availability and affordability of energy.

Interestingly, Puri revealed that India's crude imports from Russia have increased significantly in a short time frame. In FY22, India's crude imports from Russia were at 0.2 percent, but today they stand at around 30 percent. Previously, India had imported crude oil from 27 countries, but it now imports from over 37 countries.

He said, “India's imports of crude from the Russian Federation when the financial year ended 31st March 2022 was 0.2 percent. Today, I don't have the latest figures, it could be as large as 30 percent of our imports coming from there.”

Despite this increase in imports, Puri stated that India does not have any biases when it comes to importing oil. The country's dealings worldwide have earned admiration, and India is expected to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025.