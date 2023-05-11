IBLA 2023 | India's oil imports not ideologically biased, says Hardeep Puri

Puri went highlighted the importance of Russian oil in the global market, stating that if it were not for Russian oil, some countries would have been in deep recession.

India does not have any ideological biases when it comes to importing oil, said Hardeep Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Affairs. In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Puri said, “The world consumes something like 100 million barrels a day. India consumes about 5 million barrels a day. We don't have any ideological hangups on whether we import 1 million from X, Y or Z. Our traditional suppliers have been UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and now Russia and Guyana is coming on board others.”

The country's traditional import partners have been Iran, among others, and now Russia. Puri went on to highlight the importance of Russian oil in the global market, stating that if it were not for Russian oil, some countries would have been in deep recession.

“By the way, if India didn't buy that 30 percent of our requirements from the Russians, if we had to buy it from the Saudi’s and the UAE, and Russian oil was not on the market, what the price of oil today would be? So instead of one large European economy, which is facing the recession, it would have been in deep recession today.”