The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts has written to the Commerce Ministry, requesting that the benefits under the Merchandise Exports from India (MEIS) scheme be extended.

“The exporters of handicrafts also avail the benefit under MEIS scheme as the handicraft sector has been accorded priority under the scheme,” Ravi Passi, Chairman of EPCH said in the letter.

“The current COVID crisis has resulted in the decline of exports of handicrafts by 67 percent during the first quarter of the current financial year 2020-21 and after the Government’s relaxation given under unlock -1 and unlock-2, some business activity has resumed and exports are beginning to take place. Keeping in view the current situation, it is requested that the applications for MEIS’s benefit may kindly be accepted and the funds may be released to the exporters,” the letter said.