Hailstorms hit Maharashtra's Nanded, cause widespread damage to crops

Unseasonal showers lashed parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, while hailstorms hit Nanded in the southeastern part of the state, causing widespread damage to crops.

“Most of central Maharashtra reported thunder and rains. Raigad (located adjoining Mumbai) also reported light rains,” said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Farmers in the state are already reeling under losses after heavy showers last week destroyed standing crops.

Cattle in some parts of Nanded were also reported to have been killed in lightning strikes.

Farmers whose crops were destroyed in the rains last week had taken out a long foot march to the state capital Mumbai. Despite getting assurances from the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, the farmers have decided to continue the protest as a dharna from Igdah maidan, Vashind on Mumbai-Nashik highway, around 60 kms from Mumbai.

Former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Ashok Chavan tweeted a video of hailstorms from Nanded, his home district.

Seeking financial aid for affected farmers, Chavan said many parts of Maharashtra have been lashed by unseasoned rains and hailstorms and losses in Nanded are heavy.

The former CM also spoke to district collector Abhijeet Raut and asked him to ensure farmers get adequate aid.

In another tweet, Chavan said villages of Mugat, Nivga, Barad, Pandharwadi and Patnur have faced losses and roofs and walls of houses have suffered damage.

Collector Raut told PTI, "Losses have been reported from parts of Ardhapur and Mudkhed tehsils of Nanded district. A damage assessment exercise has started. Though state government employees are on a strike, they are co-operating in the exercise."

Moderate rainfall is expected in the region on Friday and Saturday, according to Skymet Weather. The temperature is likely to settle at around 25-27 degrees Celsius, which is around 10 notches below normal for this time of the year.

