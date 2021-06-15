Gurugram most suitable city to live in during COVID times: Report

Gurugram is the most suitable city to live in during COVID-19 times as compared to other prime cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, as per a new report by real estate start-up Square Yards.

The report considered parameters such as population density, open area ratio and hospital infrastructure, etc. It said that these factors are far more important for a home buyer in the prime cities than the distance from work or affordability, especially during the global pandemic.

The “Suitability Index: The COVID Perspective” study is relevant for these prime cities, which are not only the top real estate destinations in India but were also the top ones to be severely hit by COVID-19, Square Yards said.

Gurugram has 2.5 hospitals for every 10,000 residents, as per the report; whereas both Mumbai and Bengaluru offer only 1.3 and 0.30 hospitals per 10,000 people respectively.

Gurugram had the lowest population density at approximately 4,200 people/sq. km. In Gurugram, the North and East zones averaged 55 cases per sq. km. The Suitability Index report also considered cases per density.

As per the report, Gurugram localities in the East zone such as sectors 52-56, 58, 40-44, 30, 24-27 were found to be the most suitable for living. It is to be noted that the density of COVID-19 cases in this zone was second only to North Gurugram.

The presence of maximum number of hospitals/10,000 people, more than 40 percent open area and lowest population density made the East zone area in Gurugram most suitable and hence habitable from the COVID-19 perspective, the report said.

In Bengaluru, Mahadevapura – with localities such as Bellandur, Devasandra and Marathahalli - was the most suitable zone, as per the Suitability Index report. In Bengaluru, four zones of the total of eight zones recorded more than 200 cases per sq km.

In Mumbai, localities in the N and PN wards (Western suburbs and the Central suburbs) were found to be the most suitable, as per the report. In Mumbai, 13 of the total 24 wards were severely affected with more than 50 cases per 10,000 people.

Mumbai has the highest Open Area ratio amongst the three cities at nearly 45 percent. Mumbai was also the most densely populated with nearly 60,000 people/sq. km, according to the report.

The COVID-suitability index for each city in the report suggests that across all cities, suitability increased as people moved away from the city centres and older parts of the city towards more peripheral locations.