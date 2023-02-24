Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai presents Rs 3.01 lakh crore outlay, no new taxes proposed

The Gujarat budget, which is state finance minister Kanu Desai's third one in a row, focuses on infrastructure development, boosting tourism, EV ecosystem and more.

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanu Desai presented the state's Rs 3.01 lakh crore budget allocation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year on Friday.

The state budget, which is Desai's third one in a row, focuses on infrastructure development, tourism, EV ecosystem and more.

Here are the highlights of the state budget:

As many as 39 lakh families would be provided 2 cooking gas cylinders for free in a year under the Ujjwala Yojana and Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the same.

The CNG, VAT and PNG have been reduced from 15 percent to 5 percent

The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 1,500 crore for the development of five highways as high speed corridors in the state.

The state is also planning to construct sports complexes in each district as well as taluka. It is also looking at spending Rs 1,066 crore to provide homes to about 1 lakh people under the PMAY (Urban) scheme in the next year.

The state has allocated Rs 5 lakh crore for infrastructure development in the next five years.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA scheme, the state has proposed to double the annual insurance limit to Rs 10 lakh, for eligible families.

Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated for the coming five years for the betterment of poor people, said Desai

Schools in Gujarat will have 20,000 new computer labs and 50,000 new classrooms. As many as 400 gyan setu schools would be set up in the state nad Rs 64 crore has been allocated for the same.

Desai said the renewable energy contribution would be increased to 42 percent in the state's total power generation. Rs 2 lakh crore has been allocated for green growth initiatives.

Investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore is expected in Gujarat's semiconductor sector.

Also Read: AAP councillor joins BJP ahead of MCD Standing Committee election

Ceramic, apparel, bulk drug parks would be set up to boost industry.

The state will construct a new airport at Dwarka and revamp the Keshod facility. Desai said the work on Rajkot airport in Hisar is in the final stages.

Desai said the forest cover in the state increased by 69 square km and Rs 3.01 lakh crore has been allocated for FY24.

The state will develop five tourist spots and Rs 8,000 crore has been allocated for the same. The Yatradham corridor would be also developed to boost Dwarka tourism. Rs 10,000 crore has been allocated for heritage as well as eco-tourism development.

The state will set up Dr Ambedkar Bhavan in four regions and has allocated Rs 5 crore for the same.

It has allocated Rs 3,514 crore for ports and logistics sector.

Rs 1,340 crore has been allocated for the pension scheme in the state

The SG Highway as well as the Ahmedabad-Bagodara Highway would be made six-lane.

The government has allocated Rs 15,182 crore for the healthcare sector. Rs 55 crore has been given to expand the state's ambulance network. Five new nursing colleges would be constructed in Gujarat as well.

The state has allocated Rs 250 crore for development and modernisation of Science City.

For the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Rs 2,808 crore has been allocated.

Rs 100 crore has been alloted for the setting up of Vijbill Protsahan Nidhi to enable municipalities to pay electricity bills.

GIFT City has received an allocation of Rs 76 crore and Rs 150 crore has been given to set up riverfront along it.

Rs 160 crore has been allocated to make the Ahmedabad-Mehsana Palanpur road six-lane.

The state has allocated Rs 24 crore to purchase 50 more electric buses and Rs 217 crore for boosting the EV ecosystem.

The state has allocated Rs 1,500 crore so farmers can purchase micro-irrigation equipment.

The Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II will receive Rs 18,000 crore.

On another note, to curb instances of paper leaks in government recruitment examinations, on Thursday, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a Bill according to which persons indulging in such malpractices would get up to 10 years in prison. The accused would also be liable for fine, not less than Rs 10 lakh, and could extend to Rs 1 crore.