Economy GST shortfall: Centre to transfer Rs 6,000 crore to 16 states, 3 UTs Updated : November 02, 2020 05:48 PM IST The Finance Ministry on Monday said it would transfer Rs 6,000 crore as the second tranche of GST compensation shortfall to 16 states and 3 Union Territories. The Centre had on October 23 transferred Rs 6,000 crore to 16 states and 2 UTs of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, the Centre gave in to the demands of opposition ruled states borrow and fund the GST compensation shortfall.