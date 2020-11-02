  • SENSEX
GST shortfall: Centre to transfer Rs 6,000 crore to 16 states, 3 UTs

Updated : November 02, 2020 05:48 PM IST

The Finance Ministry on Monday said it would transfer Rs 6,000 crore as the second tranche of GST compensation shortfall to 16 states and 3 Union Territories.
The Centre had on October 23 transferred Rs 6,000 crore to 16 states and 2 UTs of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
Last month, the Centre gave in to the demands of opposition ruled states borrow and fund the GST compensation shortfall.
