Economy GST second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi Updated : September 06, 2020 12:16 PM IST Gandhi said the result of the NDA's GST is that today, the Government of India is unable to provide the GST compensation money to the states. The Congress leader said the small and medium businesses cannot pay this tax, whereas the big companies can easily pay it by employing a few accountants to do the job. He claimed that the GST was UPA's idea, which meant "One tax, minimal tax, standard and simple tax".