    GST revenue in September likely at Rs 1.45 lakh crore

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The collection in April was at a record high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore. In May, GST revenue was Rs 1.41 lakh crore, in June Rs 1.44 lakh crore, Rs 1.49 lakh crore (July) and Rs 1.43 lakh crore (August).

    Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue mop-up in September is expected to be around Rs 1.45 lakh crore, an official said. The collection has been over Rs 1.4 lakh crore since March and in August it was Rs 1.43 lakh crore.
    "The collection in September is likely to be little more than Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Improved business activity is expected to yield better collections in coming months," the official said. Official revenue figures will be released on October 1.
    The mop-up in September last year was Rs 1.17 lakh crore. The official further said as per estimates, the average yearly revenue from GST in 2022-23 is expected to be around Rs 1.55 lakh crore.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng