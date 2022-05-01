GST revenue collection highest ever at Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022

The GST revenue collection for April 2022 is the highest ever at Rs 1.68 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted on Sunday.

The Finance Ministry issued a statement on Sunday saying that the gross GST revenue collected in April 2022 was Rs 1,67,540 crore. Of which, CGST is Rs 33,159 crore, SGST is Rs 41,793 crore, IGST is Rs 81,939 crore (including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,649 crore (including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods).

The gross GST collection in April 2022 is Rs 25,000 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs. 1,42,095 crore, which was just last month.

"The government has settled Rs 33,423 crore to CGST and Rs 26962 crore to SGST from IGST," the statement said. The total revenue of the Centre and states in April 2022, after regular settlement is Rs 66,582 crore for CGST and Rs 68,755 crore for the SGST, the statement added.

The revenues for the month of April 2022 are 20 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. "During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 17 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," the statement said.

This is for the first time that the gross GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark. As many as 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated in March 2022, which was 13 percent higher than the 6.8 crore e-way bills generated in February 2022, which reflected the recovery of business activity at a faster pace, the statement said.

The highest ever tax collection in a single day was recorded on April 20, 2022 and the highest collection during an hour, was recorded from 4pm to 5pm on the same day. "On April 20, 2022, Rs 57,847 crore was paid through 9.58 lakh transactions and during 4pm to 5pm, almost Rs 8,000 crore was paid through 88,000 transactions," the statement said.

The highest single day payment last year (on the same date) was Rs 48,000 crore through 7.22 lakh transactions and highest one hour collection (2pm to 3pm on the same date last year) was Rs 6,400 crore through 65,000 transactions.

As many as 1.06 crore GST returns in GSTR-3B were filed during April 2022. Of them, 97 lakh pertained to March 2022, as compared to the total 92 lakh returns filed during April 2021, the statement said. "Similarly, during April 2022, 1.05 crore statements of invoices issued in GSTR-1 were filed. Till end of the month, the filing percentage for GSTR-3B in April 2022 was 84.7 percent as compared to 78.3 percent in April 2021 and the filing percentage for GSTR-1 in April 2022 was 83.11 percent as compared to 73.9 percent in April 2021," the statement added.

The statement said that this showed clear improvement in the compliance behaviour.

Among the states, Maharashtra showed a 25 percent growth in GST collections in April 2022 as compared to April 2021, while Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana showed a 16 percent increase each, Karnataka showed a 19 percent rise. West Bengal showed an 8 percent increase in the same period, while Odisha showed a 28 percent increase, Gujarat and Goa showed a 17 percent rise each, and Rajasthan showed a 19 percent increase in GST collections.