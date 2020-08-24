Economy GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 cr: FinMin Updated : August 24, 2020 11:59 AM IST The number of assessees covered by the GST at the time of its inception were about 65 lakh. Now the assessee base exceeds 1.24 crore. GST, which subsumed about 17 local levies, was rolled out on July 1, 2017. GST, which subsumed about 17 local levies, was rolled out on July 1, 2017. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply