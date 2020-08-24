  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 cr: FinMin

Updated : August 24, 2020 11:59 AM IST

The number of assessees covered by the GST at the time of its inception were about 65 lakh. Now the assessee base exceeds 1.24 crore.
GST, which subsumed about 17 local levies, was rolled out on July 1, 2017. GST, which subsumed about 17 local levies, was rolled out on July 1, 2017.
GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 cr: FinMin

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Kalyan Jewellers files DRHP for Rs 1,750-crore IPO, says report

Kalyan Jewellers files DRHP for Rs 1,750-crore IPO, says report

Eicher Motors shares jump 10% after 1:10 stock split comes into effect

Eicher Motors shares jump 10% after 1:10 stock split comes into effect

GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 cr: FinMin

GST reduced tax rates, doubled taxpayer base to 1.24 cr: FinMin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement