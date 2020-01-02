Economy
GST rate hike may come in phases to reduce burden on common man, says report
Updated : January 02, 2020 09:10 AM IST
About 150 items that are exempt from GST are likely to be reviewed along with other 260 items currently under the 5 percent slab, the report said.
GST collections have averaged Rs 1,00,646 crore so far in the current financial year, short of about Rs 1.12 lakh crore a month needed to meet the budget target.
The November GST collected in December did not see any major improvement and stands at just over Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
