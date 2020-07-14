Economy 18% or 12%? Fresh ruling on GST rate for sanitisers underlines need for rethink Updated : July 14, 2020 08:20 PM IST The Authority of Advanced Rulings (AAR) has said that hand sanitisers should be subject to 18 percent GST rate The ruling comes amid a broader backdrop of the product achieving near ubiquity and even being considered an ‘essential commodity’ by the government. The AAR said alcohol-based sanitisers, which are used to “maintain hygiene”, did not contain any curative or preventive ingredients and hence could not be considered medicaments. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply