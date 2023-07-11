GST on food and drinks served in cinemas to be 5%, exemption for medicines for cancer, rare diseases

The Council also has decided to exempt tax on medicines for rare health ailments and cancer drugs. These drugs are decided by centres of excellence to be imported as and when required. A list of such drugs is decided by the Ministry of Health.
The GST on food and beverages served at cinema halls will be 5 percent, and not 18 percent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press conference on Tuesday after the meeting of the GST Council.
The Council also has decided to exempt tax on medicines for rare health ailments and cancer drugs. These drugs are decided by centres of excellence to be imported as and when required. A list of such drugs is decided by the Ministry of Health.
There will be also an exemption on certain food items for medical purposes, the finance minister said.
Clarification on GST on food and drinks served in cinema halls
The reduction in tax on food and beverages served in cinema halls comes after the Multiplex Association of India sought the same due to confusion over the matter.
There were reports earlier that some cinema halls were getting notices over GST charged on food and drinks served in cinema halls. Some were charging 5 percent while others were charging higher tax.
Cinema chain PVR was already booking at 5 percent GST on food and beverages and as such there was no impact of this on it, said brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth and Investment.
It said that PVR did not do a provision for this earlier because council had not raised a demand.
(With inputs by Shivani Bazaz)
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Small cap funds remain investors' favourite in June: What's driving the rally and will this trend continue
Jul 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Explainer | Reasons for investors to choose companies with a high dividend yield
Jul 11, 2023 IST3 Min Read
World Population Day | Here's why understanding the population curve is important for global progress
Jul 11, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Smart meters are becoming a big business in India
Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read