GST on food and drinks served in cinemas to be 5%, exemption for medicines for cancer, rare diseases

The Council also has decided to exempt tax on medicines for rare health ailments and cancer drugs. These drugs are decided by centres of excellence to be imported as and when required. A list of such drugs is decided by the Ministry of Health.

The GST on food and beverages served at cinema halls will be 5 percent, and not 18 percent, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press conference on Tuesday after the meeting of the GST Council

There will be also an exemption on certain food items for medical purposes, the finance minister said.