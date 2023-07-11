GST of 28 percent on online gaming, horse racing, casinos: Council

The GST Council on Tuesday agreed to levy a 28 percent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and the tax would be levied on full face value.

West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Tuesday (July 11) said the Council has agreed to levy 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the full value of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, with no distinction between games of skill and chance.

However, the effective date for the 28 percent GST levy on online gaming will rollout after amendments to GST law, the West Bengal GST Council representative Bhattacharya said. Currently, services of casinos, horse racing, and online gaming attract 18 percent GST.

Bhattacharya said the Council has also approved the exemption of GST on import of cancer drug Dinutuximab, and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of rare diseases. Also, the West Bengal government has agreed to have two benches of the GST Appellate Tribunal in Kolkata.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Maharashtra forest cultural and fisheries minister, said the council has decided to do away with the distinction of the game of skill and chance in the case of online gaming. 28 percent tax would be levied on the full face value of bets, Mungantiwar said.

Mungantiwar further said the Council has also approved the setting up of appellate tribunals.

Joy Bhattacharjya, Director General of the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, said 28 percent GST on online gaming will push consumers into the hands of illegal players.

Roland Landers, CEO of All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) said the decision to levy 28 percent GST is extremely unfortunate and high taxation will not benefit anyone in the industry.

AIGF CEO pointed out that the only side which will benefit from high taxation will be the illegal betting or gambling industry and the start-up industry in the online gaming industry will be completely wiped out.