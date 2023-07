GST of 28 percent on online gaming, horse racing, casinos: Council

The GST Council on Tuesday agreed to levy a 28 percent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and the tax would be levied on full face value.

West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Tuesday (July 11) said the council has agreed to levy 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the full value of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, with no distinction between games of skill and chance.

However, the effective date for the 28 percent GST levy on online gaming will rollout after amendments to GST law, the West Bengal GST Council representative Bhattacharya said. Currently, services of casinos, horse racing, and online gaming attract 18 percent GST.