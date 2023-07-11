GST of 28 percent on online gaming, horse racing, casinos: Council

By CNBC-TV18

The GST Council on Tuesday agreed to levy a 28 percent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and the tax would be levied on full face value.

West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Tuesday (July 11) said the council has agreed to levy 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the full value of online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, with no distinction between games of skill and chance. Share Market Live NSE

However, the effective date for the 28 percent GST levy on online gaming will rollout after amendments to GST law, the West Bengal GST Council representative Bhattacharya said. Currently, services of casinos, horse racing, and online gaming attract 18 percent GST. Bhattacharya said the Council has also approved the exemption of GST on import of cancer drug Dinutuximab, and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of rare diseases. Also, the West Bengal government has agreed to have two benches of the GST Appellate Tribunal in Kolkata.