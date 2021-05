The goods and services tax (GST) Council is all set to meet tomorrow after a span of seven months. There are reports that some opposition ruled states could pitch for an extension of the GST compensation regime for five more years beyond 2022.

Sources say that the Council is expected to discuss the compensation shortfall, which is estimated at Rs 1.6 lakh crore for the current fiscal, and is likely to be funded by borrowings this year as well. The Council may also discuss lowering taxes on COVID related products.

Tomorrow's meeting would also mark the debut of 5 new members. Finance ministers of Assam, Bihar, Kerala and Tamil Nadu would be attending their first-ever GST Council meeting. Puducherry Chief Minister Rangaswamy would be making his debut as well.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan earlier this month, prior to being appointed to represent the state at the GST Council, hit out at the lack of cooperative federalism in the Council and criticised Centre for using the force majeure clause to buttress its proposal of borrowing to make up for the compensation cess shortfall.

TS Singh Deo, who represents Chhattisgarh in the Council, Mauvin Godinho, Goa's representative in the Council; Praveen Chakravarty, political economist and chairman of the Congress Data Analytics Department; Tax Expert Rohan Shah and Pratik Jain, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co; discussed the expectations from the 43rd meeting of the GST council.