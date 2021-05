The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on May 28 to take up recommendations related to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, as per sources in the know.

The COVID-related discussions are likely to be in terms of the tax rates for vaccines, drugs and pharmaceuticals.

CNBC-TV18 has further learnt that the recommendation is to continue with the 5 percent rate for COVID vaccines. Similarly, a status quo is likely to be maintained on COVID-related drugs as well unless there are specific proposals coming in from the nodal ministries.

Certain exemptions or rate cuts are on the cards for oxygen concentrators, medical-grade oxygen, and pulse oximeters. However, no rate cuts as far as masks, PPE kits and hand sanitisers are likely.

Topics like bringing ATF, natural gas under the GST are not on the agenda for this meeting, as per sources.