GST Council to discuss GoM report on online gaming, race courses and casinos: Sources

The GST council will discuss the Group of Ministers' (GoM) report on online gaming, casinos, and race courses and will also discuss law changes to facilitate provision for setting up the GST Tribunals, people in the know of the matter told CNBCTV18.

The GST council had appointed a group of ministers for online gaming, casinos, and race tracks, taking into account the concerns of both the government and industry. The group concluded its final meeting on May 18, 2022, and submitted the recommendations to the GST council.

What are the recommendations?

-Imposition of GST on casinos, race courses, online gaming and lottery should be uniform both in rates and valuation norms

-For the purpose of levy of GST, no distinction should be made on grounds of the game of skill or game of chance

-The GST rate is to be hiked from 18 percent to 28 percent on all activities.

What is the Valuation?

In the case of online gaming, the full value of consideration, including the contest entry fee, is to be paid by the player for participation. While in the case of race courses, the full value of bets is to be pooled in the totalisator and placed with bookmakers.

For casinos, players are to purchase the full face value of chips/coins from the casino and once GST is levied on the same, no further GST to be applied to the value of bets placed in each round of betting including those played with winnings of previous rounds.