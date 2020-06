The Goods and Services Tax collections Council will hold its 40th meeting via video conferencing to discuss the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The two key priorities of the council will be to deliberate on further easing of the compliance burden and current revenue position of states and Centre amid COVID-19 outbreak.

People in the know told CNBC-TV18, "The GST Council will discuss the issue of lack of funds in the compensation cess kitty to meet the requirements to pay off states. The Centre is likely to raise the issue of the need for higher funds to meet compensation dues requirements in future."

It is also learnt that the GST Council agenda notes that the government requires Rs 12,500 crore per month during Dec 2019-March 2020 to meet the compensation dues.

"The compensation requirement in the current year will be comparatively much higher due to lower GST collections during the year," said a high ranking source.

The Centre may also ask the Council to come up with possible measures to raise revenue collections and compensation funds. The agenda also notes that the GST collections during April-May 2020 at Rs 94,323 crore only and the GST revenue shortfall of states has risen from 12.3 percent during FY18-19 to 22.9 percent during FY19-20.

"During FY20, only Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim continue to be in revenue surplus. On a pan India analysis, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest revenue surplus of 85 percent. The revenue shortfall of Pudducherry remains highest during FY20 at 57.4 percent, followed by Punjab at 45.6 percent," sources said quoting the agenda.

On the GST compensation cess break up, it is learnt that the council agenda says that the total compensation collected from July 2017 till April 2020 is Rs 25,4272 crore. The total GST compensation released from July 2017-February 2020 is Rs 2,46,259 crore and the balance available in the compensation kitty is Rs 8,013 crore.

The agenda also notes that the Centre has used earlier unappropriated IGST Collections due to states for settling compensation dues for Dec 2019-Feb 2020 period.

Earlier both Delhi & Puducherry had been red-flagging this issue to GST Council that centre has not transferred IGST settlement to the full due to states and has rather transferred the money to the consolidated fund of India. In response, the Centre had created a GoM on IGST settlements firstly, under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and later on shifted the chairmanship to Bihar Deputy CM and FM Sushil Modi. This GoM was created to look into the IGST settlements issue as per the devolution plan of the finance commission.

The Centre will also seek GST Council's nod to start sharing GST data with CAG for audit purposes, according to highly placed sources in North Block.

On the compliance side, the Council will look at easing the burden for MSMEs. Sources quoting the agenda paper shared that the Council will consider the proposal of "phased reduction in late fees for not furnishing Form GSTR-3B for tax periods during 1st July 2017 to 31st January 2020, provided the payment of dues and return filings are cleared and done between 1st July 2020 till 30th September 2020."

The proposal is that those taxpayers with nil tax liability to be charged no late fees and the taxpayers with tax liability to be charged only Rs 500 per return, per month, instead of Rs 10,000 per month, per return earlier.