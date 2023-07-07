GST council to consider exemption of cancer drug from IGST

The drug, branded as Qarziba, is used to treat Neuroblastoma, a cancer of nerve cells in patients over 1 year of age. The drug worth Rs 36 lakh, is imported by individuals for personal use. It is currently taxed as at rate of 12 percent IGST.

The GST Council at its next meeting on Tuesday, July 11, is likely to exempt cancer medicine Dinutuximab from tax. The drug, branded as Qarziba, is used to treat Neuroblastoma, a cancer of nerve cells in patients over 1 year of age.

The drug worth Rs 36 lakh, is imported by individuals for personal use. It is currently taxed as at rate of 12 percent IGST. Opinion is that the medicine should be exempted from GST as the drug is expensive and money to fund treatment is generally through crowdfunding.

The parliamentary panel, last year, recommended waiving GST on cancer drugs. The panel pointed out that cancer treatment is expensive in the country and should be a notifiable disease. That means, it is required by law and information is reported to the government.