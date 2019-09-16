Economy
GST Council to consider different deadlines for large & small taxpayers
Updated : September 16, 2019 08:19 PM IST
The new simplified returns will come into action from January 2020
RET1 is the new simplified return to be filed by taxpayers from January 2020 as GSTR3B will be phased out
