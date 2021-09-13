GST Council Secretariat suggests Council consider possibility of including petroleum products

Exclusive: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Secretariat has suggested the Council look into the possibility of bringing petroleum products and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the ambit of GST, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council Secretariat has suggested the Council look into the possibility of bringing petroleum products and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the ambit of GST, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

The Secretariat has suggested the GST Council deliberate and make recommendations to include petroleum products and ATF under GST, sources said days before the Council is set to meet on September 17 for the first physical meet since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no formal proposal has been recommended for the inclusion of petrol products for the GST Council meeting later this month.

The Secretariat’s move comes after it took note of a recent observation by the Kerala High Court on the issue of inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST. The high court had on June 21 asked the GST Council to consider a representation that seeks to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime, and take an appropriate decision in six weeks.

Sources also said that the GST Council will extend concessions on specified drugs used in COVID-19 treatment till December 31. It had earlier recommended GST rate reduction till September 30, 2021, on certain items used in COVID treatment along with the four medicines.

The GST rate for both Amphotericin B and Tocilizumab was brought down from 5 percent to nil and for Remdesivir and anti-coagulants like Heparin, it was reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent.

The Council is likely to consider extending relief by reducing GST rates from 12 percent to 5 percent till December 31 on drugs including Itolizumab, Posaconazole, Infliximab, Bamlanivimab & Etesevimab, Casirivimab & Imdevimab, 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose, and Favipiravir.

GST Council meet: What's expected

The sources said several recommendations made by the GST Council nominated Fitment Committee are likely to be taken up in the upcoming meet on September 17.

The Council may consider "Carbonated Fruit Beverages of Fruit Drink" and "Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice" at par at the GST rate of 28 percent plus a compensation cess of 12 percent. There will also be clarification on whether a "concessional GST rate of 12 percent is applicable on Diagnostic reagents and Laboratory reagents,” they added.

The panel has also recommended that rare disease medicines Zolgensma and Viltepso, when imported for personal use, be exempted from GST.

Moreover, the committee has recommended increasing GST from 5 percent to 12 percent on renewable equipment such as bio-gas plant, solar power based devices, solar power generating system, wind mills, wind operated electricity generator (WOEG), waste to energy plants/devices, solar lantern/solar lamp, ocean waves/tidal waves, energy devices/plants and photo voltaic cells.

The Council may also take up panel’s recommendation to increas GST rate from 5 percent to 18 percent on iron, manganese, copper, nickel, cobalt, aluminium, lead, zinc, tin, and chromium – ores and concentrates.

Meanwhile, the Centre is likely to present various options and proposals to fund compensation to states for the current fiscal during the meeting, according to sources. They added that the Centre’s presentation will list out the scenario post June-2022 and options that can be considered to make up for the shortfall.

The Centre expects GST revenues to do better as monthly average is above Rs 1.1 lakh crore, they said.