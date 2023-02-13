GST on millet-based health mix products likely to be reduced

The United Nations is celebrating the International year of the millets in 2023. The GST Council-nominated Fitment Committee has proposed to reduce the present 18 percent rate on millet-based health mix products to nil and 5 percent, based on certain factors, sources told CNBC-TV18. Read on to find out more.

The GST Council-nominated fitment committee is likely to propose a reduction in the GST rate on millet-based health mix products, as the United Nations is celebrating the International year of the millets in 2023, people in the know told CNBC-TV18.

The fitment committee has proposed to reduce the present 18 percent rate to zero and 5 percent, the sources said.

The committee has recommended reducing the rate to nil if the millet-based health mix, comprising at least 70 percent millets, is sold in loose form, and 5 percent if sold in pre-packaged and labelled form, the sources said.

Prominent FMCG players such as Britannia, Unilever, PaperBoat and P&G are expected to roll out millet-based products, sources told CNBC-TV18.

India had proposed to the UN that 2023 should be declared as International Year of Millets — a proposal was backed by 72 countries. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had even pitched for including millets in the World Food Programme of the World Bank, calling it the "wonder grain of the world".

While presenting the Union Budget this yea r, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about India's plan to popularise millets nationally and internationally. FM, in her Budget speech, said that India is at the foreign front of promoting millets.

In last year's budge t, FM Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that India will provide post harvest value addition to its millet growers.

In December last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a "millet lunch" in New York. In September 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed millets a "superfood."

Meanwhile, the fitment committee has also proposed to reduce GST rate on pencil sharpeners from the present 18 percent to 12 percent, they added.