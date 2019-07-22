Economy
GST Council meeting on July 25, tax cut on EVs likely
Updated : July 22, 2019 01:59 PM IST
GST Council had last month decided to give the proposal to the fitment committee for detailed deliberations before the council takes a final view.
As per the officials, the fitment committee has deliberated on the matter and will present its view to the council on July 25 meeting, which will be conducted via a video conference.
