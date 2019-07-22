GST Council meeting on July 25, tax cut on EVs likely

In a bid to give a boost to electric vehicles (EVs) in India, the goods and services tax (GST) council is all set to meet on July 25 to discuss the pending issue of rate reduction on EVs and chargers.

GST Council had last month decided to give the proposal to the fitment committee for detailed deliberations before the council takes a final view.

As per the officials, the fitment committee has deliberated on the matter and will present its view to the council on July 25 meeting, which will be conducted via a video conference.

The proposal is to cut GST rates on EVs to 5 percent from 12 percent and on EV chargers to 12 percent from 18 percent.

However, officials said that “some states have expressed reservations on rate reduction in fitment committee and have categorically marked their reservations and concerns, which will be put forward to the council by the fitment committee.”

“Some states have expressed reservations with respect to already large scale existing investments made in petrol and diesel vehicles and feel that the proposal for rate cut on EVs will have to be evaluated keeping in mind the interests of all the stakeholders and existing investment.”

“States have also expressed concerns against the proposal citing the existing slowdown in vehicle sales,” the officials added.

Meanwhile, a slew of states and centre are in the favour of reducing rates, officials said.

The council will discuss the proposal presenting both the views.