English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsHere are the key decisions from the 49th GST Council meeting

Here are the key decisions from the 49th GST Council meeting

Here are the key decisions from the 49th GST Council meeting
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Timsy Jaipuria  Feb 18, 2023 5:38:17 PM IST (Updated)

From compensation cess to rate rationalisation, here are the key decisions from today's GST Council meeting.

The GST Council has decided to clear all pending dues of pertaining to GST compensation to states today itself.

Recommended Articles

View All
BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

BBC in India: From Calcutta to The Modi Question, a look at controversies down the years

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

What is equal weight index investing and why it's the flavour | Explainer

Feb 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Lessons from Pakistan's economic crisis for the world

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

In pics: Neal Mohan and other Indian-origin CEOs who are helming top American companies

Feb 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Speaking after the 49th meeting of the council in New Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that some of the compensation dues, pending for the month of June will be cleared today itself, even as the amount is not available in the compensation cess kitty.
The minister further said that the funds will be released from the consolidated fund of India and recouped later.
Rs 16,892 crore will be released among 23 states as compensation dues, according to revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra. The revenue secretary further said that once AG certified figures are available, another Rs 16,524 crore will be released to six states.
The news was earlier confirmed by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan, who said that Tamil Nadu is expected to receive Rs 4,233 crore as part of this clearance.
Along with the compensation cess, some rate rationalisation decisions were also taken by the council. Here are those:
  • Rates on Rab or liquid jaggery has been cut to nil from 18 percent earlier if sold in loose form. In case it is pre-packaged, the rate has been cut to five percent.
  • Rates on pencil sharpeners has been cut to 12 percent from 18 percent earlier.
  • Rates on tax trackers has been cut to 12 percent from 18 percent but that is subject to conditions. Services provided by courts will be charged at Reverse Change Mechanism (RCM).
    • A decision has also been taken to rationalise the late fee on delayed filing of annual returns or GSTR9 for small taxpayers with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 crore.
    Two reports from the Group of Ministers (GoM) have also been accepted by the council. One of which is the capacity based taxation on Gutka Pan Masala and chewing tobacco.
    The other one is on the GST Appellate Tribunals (GSTATs) with certain changes in language. The modification in language will be made and a draft will be circulated tomorrow with the members. Further clarification will then by included and circulated again with the members as a final draft post the comments.
    "We are doing this exercise as there would not be enough time to meet again before the finance bill and we would like to include the constitution of GSTATs as part of the Finance bill, the Finance Minister said.
    On GSTATs, the minister also said that the interest of states will not suffer, whether on representation in terms of members, number of benches and the location of the tribunals.
    Other Key Takeaways:
    • Millet-based Products: Discussions did take place but there were certain reservations with respect to the composition of the products. As a result, no decision could be arrived at.
    • Cement: Not on the agenda
    • On tax treatment of MUVs at par with SUVs: Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said that officers of the fitment committee could not arrive at any recommendation as the time was short and they still want more discussions to take place.
      • On Online Gaming
      The finance minister also spoke about the GoM report on online gaming and said that the report has been submitted but the chair of the GoM - Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma could not attend the meeting due to state elections.
      "It is not appropriate to discuss the report without him so we decided to wait on it," the minister said.
      Revenue Secretary further added that till the time a new mechanism to tax online gaming etc. is not in place, the law of the land will continue, implying that the current law to tax at an aggregate value at 28 percent will continue.
      (Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
      First Published: Feb 18, 2023 5:06 PM IST
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      GST Council meet

      Next Article

      49th GST Council Meeting: 13 members express interest for state tribunals, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister

      Shows

      View All

      Top Budget Opinions

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        X