49th GST Council Meeting: 14-15 states oppose GoM recommendations on Appellate Tribunals

By Timsy Jaipuria  Feb 18, 2023 12:36:40 PM IST (Updated)

The 49th meeting of the GST council is currently underway in New Delhi.

At least 14-15 states have opposed the recommendations made by the Group of Ministers on the GST Appellate Tribunals, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The recommendations are currently being deliberated upon at the 49th GST Council meeting in New Delhi.
Sources also said that the proposals have drawn concerns from states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, and Rajasthan.
Bihar and Punjab have also opposed the recommendations of the council. The states have expressed reservations as they want a separate state tribunal from the proposed National Tribunal, sources said.
CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported on February 14 that the GoM report proposes to constitute a Principal Bench of the Appellate Tribunal at New Delhi.
Other recommendations from the GoM included creating the Appellate Tribunal for hearing appeals against orders passed by the Appellate Authority or the Revisional Authority. The proposed principal Bench to be presided over by the President and shall consist of a Technical Member (Centre) or a Technical Member (State), among others, CNBC-TV18 had reported citing sources.
Abhishek Jain, Partner Indirect Tax at KPMG in India, has expressed that the industry players have long awaited the establishment of a GST Tribunal, as the absence of it has put many cases on hold.
Establishing a GST tax tribunal similar to the one for income tax is essential not only to reduce the need to approach high courts, but also for the betterment of businesses, according to MS Mani of Deloitte India.
First Published: Feb 18, 2023 12:04 PM IST
GST Council meeting

