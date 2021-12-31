GST Council meet latest updates: Council unanimously decides to defer hike in GST on textiles from 5% to 12%

GST Council meet latest updates: GST Council has unanimously decided to defer hike in GST on textiles from 5 percent to 12 percent. The matter will be discussed again in the next Council meet for future roadmap.

Here are the latest updates on GST meet:

#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Sources tell @TimsyJaipuria, @GST_Council unanimously decides to defer hike in GST on textiles from 5% to 12%. GST Rate hike on textiles from 5% to 12% was to come into effect from January 1.@ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/VCqDxaDVTV— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 31, 2021

Kerala demands 5-yr extension of GST compensation, higher allocation in centrally sponsored

Kerala on Thursday demanded extension of GST compensation period by another five years and a rehabilitation package for "return migrants" who have come back to the state from foreign countries amid the COVID19 pandemic. In a list of demands submitted to the Centre during the pre-Budget meeting of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with state finance ministers, Kerala has also called for making the National Health Mission a fully centrally sponsored scheme as well as increased allocation for such schemes.