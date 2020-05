Even as GST compensation dues -- to be paid to states -- by the Centre continue to linger, government sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the upcoming GST Council meeting is likely to take up the matter to find a solution to shore up funds under the GST compensation cess kitty.

Apart from this, states will also like the council to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on state economies and revenues, sources added. The Centre has released, Rs 15,340 crore to states in FY20-21, clearing all pending dues to states/UTs until October-November 2019.

According to government sources, in FY19-20, the central government had released Rs 120,498 crore GST compensation to states and UTs while it had collected only about Rs 95,000 crore in the form of compensation cess.

The issue of funds drying up in the GST compensation cess kitty started to emerge in August 2019.

"The central government has started realising the impending precarious position in paying GST compensation to the states and UTs as the compensation cess requirement was being double of the average monthly cess collection. On average, the monthly GST compensation cess requirement was to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore while the cess collection average was only in the range of Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 crore per month," a source said.

According to the Finance Ministry, in FY17-18 a total GST compensation cess of Rs 62,611 crore was collected, out of which a sum of Rs 41,146 crore was released to states/UTs. In the FY18-19, Rs 95,081 crore were collected as GST compensation cess out of which Rs 69,275 crore were released to states and UTs.

As per the Finance Ministry, as on March 31, 2019 an amount of Rs 47,271 crore GST compensation cess collected was not utilized after the release of GST compensation to states and UTs in FY17-18 and and FY18-19.

The Centre has been exploring options by initiating discussions for bringing in more items under the cess to expand the base of GST cess items and a lot more to rationalise rates which could have given a substantial push to overall GST collection and compensation collection.

Centre in this regard had appointed a revenue augmentation committee of officers to consider various options. A separate GST Council nominated GOM on revenue generation under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi was also constituted but till date, it has not been able to present any concrete solution.

Article 279A (11) of the Constitution reads: “The Goods and Services Tax Council shall establish a mechanism to adjudicate any dispute — between the Government of India and one or more States."

Compensation cess payment has been a disputed issue since August 2019, according to states and UTs.

"The Mechanism for dispute resolution is to be created immediately, centre realises this as many states have told centre that they may soon take up the matter to Supreme Court," government sources added.

GST compensation for loss of revenue to states due to introduction of GST is paid as per the provisions of the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017. The Act provides that the gap between the protected revenue and the GST revenue actually collected shall be paid to states as compensation. The protected revenue is calculated at 14 percent growth per annum on the base year figure of 2015-16 of the taxes subsumed in GST.

For the purpose of payment of compensation, the Parliament, on the recommendations of the GST Council, has authorised levy of a compensation cess which is credited to the Compensation Fund. Section 8 (1) of the Act provides for levy of cess and section 10 (1) of the Act states that the amount collected from the cess shall be credited to a Compensation Fund. Section 7 of the Act provides that the compensation shall be paid for every bi-monthly period for the transition period of five years but section 10 (2) states that all compensation to States shall be paid from the compensation cess fund.