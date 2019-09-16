#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

GST Council has a lot on its plate: Here are the key issues on the agenda on September 20

Updated : September 16, 2019 08:35 PM IST

The council is expected to have a discussion on possible rate rationalisation on automobiles, biscuits, real estate and hotels.
The council will also deliberate on a proposal moved by Kerala on introducing an e-way bill system for movement of gold and precious stones.
GST Council has a lot on its plate: Here are the key issues on the agenda on September 20
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST Council to consider different deadlines for large & small taxpayers

GST Council to consider different deadlines for large & small taxpayers

Emkay maintains buy on Bandhan Bank, sees 32% upside in 12 months despite reduced target price

Emkay maintains buy on Bandhan Bank, sees 32% upside in 12 months despite reduced target price

These are the best mutual funds in terms of 1-year performance

These are the best mutual funds in terms of 1-year performance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV