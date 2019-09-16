GST Council has a lot on its plate: Here are the key issues on the agenda on September 20

Even as the goods and services tax (GST) council will have a heated discussion on possible rate rationalisation on automobiles, biscuits, real estate and hotels, there is much more beyond this to expect from the council. The GST Council is likely to deliberate upon more than 20 agenda items this time, when it meets in Goa on September 20, said a senior government official.

Some of the other agenda items which will be up for discussion include the change in treatment of J7K and Ladakh as new Union territories instead of one state, changes in tax treatment for brick kilns, sand mining activities and stone crushers, menthe and many more.

“The council will consider introduction of a special composition scheme for taxpayers supplying brick kilns, sand mining activities and stone crushers with an increased rate. It will consider increasing the rate from the current rate of 5 percent to 12 percent,” the official said.

The council will also consider a proposal to tax supply of Mentha oil to be paid on reverse charge by the recipient.

GST Council will also deliberate on a proposal moved by Kerala on introducing an e-way bill system for movement of gold and precious stones. “Kerala had said that it will help in tracking the illegal movement of gold and precious stones in the country. However, the view is divided here as such goods are transported personally and not the way other goods are sent from one place to the other,” the official added.

GST Council will also take up the proposal of linking new GST Registration with Aadhar. The council is likely to give a go-ahead to this proposal, the official added.

The council will take a detailed update further on the earlier decision to convert GSTN into 100 percent government-owned subsidiary by transfer of shares – 50 percent to the Centre and 50 percent jointly by all states and UTs.