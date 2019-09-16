Economy
GST Council has a lot on its plate: Here are the key issues on the agenda on September 20
Updated : September 16, 2019 08:35 PM IST
The council is expected to have a discussion on possible rate rationalisation on automobiles, biscuits, real estate and hotels.
The council will also deliberate on a proposal moved by Kerala on introducing an e-way bill system for movement of gold and precious stones.
