GST Council cuts tax on electric vehicles, chargers from 12% to 5%
Updated : July 27, 2019 04:38 PM IST
The new rates will be applicable from August 1, 2019, GST Council said.
The council also decided to exempt GST for local authorities on hiring of electric vehicles with a carrying capacity of more than 12.
