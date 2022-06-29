GST Council changes tax rates — these items will be more expensive

The two-day 47th GST Council meet in Chandigarh concluded on June 29. The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, rate hikes of certain goods and services were approved while exemptions of many items consumed over a large scale were withdrawn.

The GST Council discussed four Group of Minister (GoM) reports, the Finance Minister said on Wednesday. The Council also deferred a GoM's proposal to levy 28 percent GST on casinos, online gaming and lotteries. The GoM has been given 15 more days to iron out the issue of valuation mechanism and submit the report.

Here is what will become more expensive:

-The GST rates of solar water heaters, some leather goods, textile works, will go up from the present 5 percent to 12 percent.

-Printing and writing ink as well as LED lights will now be taxed 18 percent from the present 12 percent.

-Hotel accommodation below Rs 1,000 per unit/day will be taxed at par with others at 12 percent.

-Hospital rooms, except for ICU, with daily rent of Rs 5,000 will be taxed 5 percent without input tax credit.

-GST rates on e-waste is increased from 5 to 18 percent

-Exemptions from cheques, lose or in book form withdrawn and are to be taxed 18 percent.

-Unroasted coffee beans, unprocessed green leaves of tea, wheat bran, de-oiled rice bran to be taxed 5 percent GST.

Exemptions accepted for withdrawals

-The GST Council accepted the GoM's view to withdraw GST exemption from packaged curd, lassi, buttermilk, flattened rice, puffed rice, parched rice, papad, honey, cereals, jaggery, food grains, certain vegetables

-Reinsurance of exempted insurance schemes

-Transport of passengers in business class from airports located in northeast states

-Transportation of magazines, newspapers, railway equipment by via road, vessel, rail.

-Services provided by SEBI, services by RBI, IRDA to insurers

Here are the list of GST exemptions that will stay: