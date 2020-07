A sudden discomfort has emerged amongst states as they feel that Centre despite giving them assurances about payment of compensation dues is trying to shrug off for its commitment.

On 31st July, Punjab Finance minister in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also the chair of GST Council said, noting media reports on Centre obtaining a legal opinion from the Attorney General of India saying no legal obligation for the Centre to pay off states, should recall “Centre’s innumerable assurances in the run-up to the GST to provide for assured and unhindered compensation”.

Not just Badal, talking to CNBC-TV18, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too said that it is centre’s commitment and responsibility to pay states for the revenue loss, as promised with the rollout of GST.

“Government can not back-off from the constitutional commitment. States have been constantly giving their suggestions. We have suggested that if the Centre doesn’t have funds then it can borrow from the market. If need be the tenure of the compensation pay-out window can be increased from 5 years to 10 years and once, the obligation towards the state is cleared then the Centre can pay-off the borrowing. Or if this is not the case then Centre should come out in open and say that the GST Model has failed and GST Model can be withdrawn as it cannot compensate, then we can go back to the pre-GST indirect tax regime,” Sisodia said.

Adding that “GST Council is an empowered body and centre getting legal opinions and deciding on its own should not be the case, it is a matter of the council and the council should decide on this,” Sisodia added.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Badal too in his letter has reiterated that since 2017, “we have been conscious of this future cliff-fall and have repeatedly drawn your government’s attention both to the reasons for lukewarm GST collections as well as suggested many measures” to combat the problem.

A copy of the letter has been accessed by CNBC-TV18.

Badal has further added that his state which has been suffering a “GST deficit of more than 45 percent is likely to exceed 60 percent by the time period of assured compensation is over.”

Badal has also added that suggestions are given, time to time, “would have helped everyone in making a far more confident transition after the period of assured compensation.”

He has also pointed out that more than the legal opinion, Centre “must take note of the centre’s innumerable assurances in the run-up to the GST to provide for assured and unhindered compensation.”

“Some of these assurances are also recorded in the minutes of the meetings of the empowered committee from time to time and also in the early meetings of the Council”, Badal’s letter says.

Badal has drawn the attention of Centre to the fact that the presence of compensation Act under the GST law is in itself is a natural obligation to “pay follows the enactment.”

The Compensation Act also says that “funds for the same are meant to be provided in the form of compensation cess leviable under section 8 of the act further supplemented in terms of section 10 (1) by such other amounts as may be recommended by the Council thus compensation doesn't have to come from cess alone.”

In the letter, Badal has suggested 5 strong measures which the centre can consider to ease the burden of compensation.

These are first, the specific rates of compensation cess may be considered for revision to factor in inflation. Secondly, the imposition of central excise duty on cigarettes and certain tobacco products in the last budget has contributed to bolstering centres on tax collections while compromising supplementing the compensation cess this may be subsumed into compensation cess.

Third, a large part of the IGST for 2017-18 was diverted wrongly placing use burden on the compensation cess kitty.

"... This has been partially corrected after it was pointed out but still considerable amount remains to be restored once done this will be sufficient to meet the current shortfall and also perhaps some more in future,” said a source.

Fourth, the reduction in tax rates on many items of conspicuous consumption which earlier suffered a GST of 28 percent can be brought into the compensation cess kitty so as to bolster the available fund.

And lastly, services meant predominantly for the rich which earlier suffered a GST of 28 percent together with a few others may be considered for compensation cess.

Badal has also highlighted that any shortfall after these adjustments “may be made through Central borrowings” which “will be both efficient in terms of cost of borrowing as well as equity.”

Like other states, Punjab has added that “States should not be made to bear the burden of borrowing which in any case is likely to be higher than the rate at which Central Government will be able to borrow.”