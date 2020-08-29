  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

GST compensation row: Centre says won't borrow to pay states as rising yields will hurt all

Updated : August 29, 2020 10:06 PM IST

It is in the collective interest of Centre and States, and in the interest of the nation and of all economic entities including the private sector, not to do any avoidable borrowing at the Central level, the letter said.
GST compensation row: Centre says won't borrow to pay states as rising yields will hurt all

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Suzlon Energy loss widens to nearly Rs 399 crore in June quarter

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Drug firm Wockhardt Q1 net profit at Rs 760 crore

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Going green: Amazon orders 1,800 EVs from Mercedes-Benz to address climate change

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement