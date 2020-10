Borrowing by states does not require the approval of the GST Council, and so the issue does not need to be put to vote, sources told CNBCTV18.

The sources said that states can borrow on the basis of future receipts of compensation and that the states did not need the GST Council's recommendation.

Only the issues under the GST Council's jurisdiction could be put to vote, and borrowing by states did not come under that, the sources said.

"Even if there is one single state which wants to borrow and if all other states oppose the borrowing, still it cannot be prevented by the other states from availing the loan as long as the Central Government under article 293 is willing to give permission to that state for taking the loan," a source told this channel.

