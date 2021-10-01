GST collections for September at Rs 1.17 lakh crore

The goods and services tax (GST) revenue collections for September 2021 stood at Rs 1.17 lakh, crossing the 1 lakh crore level for the third month in a row. The revenues for the month of September 2021, are 23 percent higher than the GST revenues in September 2020.

The gross GST revenue collection in September 2021 is Rs 1,17,010 crore, of which Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) is Rs 20,578 crore. States Goods and Services Tax (SGST) makes Rs 26,767 crore, and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) makes Rs 60,911 crore.

The IGST also includes Rs 29,555 crore collected on the import of goods. The government collected Rs 8,754 as a cess, including Rs 623 collected on the import of goods.

"Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have also been contributing to the enhanced GST collections. It is expected that the positive trend in the revenues will continue and the second half of the year will post higher revenues," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

During September, revenues from the import of goods were 30 percent higher and revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 20 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

