GST collections for December likely to improve, could be at Rs 1.13 lakh crore

On the back of improved compliance and healthy domestic consumption trends, the goods and services tax (GST) collections are expected to be close to the monthly asking rate of Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

GST collections for the month of December could be in the range between Rs 1.08 lakh crore and Rs 1.13 lakh crore, sources, privy to the matter, told CNBC-TV18.

However, the official final figures will be released by the government on February 1.

Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had recently revised the monthly collection targets to Rs 1.15 lakh crore for December and Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the remaining one month of the current financial year.

According to the sources, GST collections have improved after the recent steps taken by the government to “tighten the revenue leakages, improve compliance, field formations reaching out to non-filers and revival of domestic consumption.”