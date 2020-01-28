Economy
GST collections for December likely to improve, could be at Rs 1.13 lakh crore
Updated : January 28, 2020 08:32 PM IST
GST collections for December could be in the range between Rs 1.08 lakh crore and Rs 1.13 lakh crore, say sources.
Official GST revenue figures will be released by the government on February 1.
Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had recently revised the monthly GST collection targets to Rs 1.15 lakh crore for December.
