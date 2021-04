The gross GST revenue collected in the month of March 2021 is at a record of Rs 1,23,902 crore. Of Rs 1,23,902, CGST is Rs 22,973 crore, SGST is Rs 29,329 crore, IGST is Rs 62,842 crore (including Rs 31,097 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,757 crore (including Rs 935 crore collected on import of goods).

"The GST revenues during March 2021 are the highest since the introduction of GST. In line with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over the past five months, the revenues for the month of March 2021 are 27 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year," said the Finance Ministry in a release.