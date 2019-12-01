Economy
GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark
Updated : December 01, 2019 01:59 PM IST
Festive season demand helped the government collect Rs 1.03 lakh crore in goods and services tax (GST) in the month of November, up 6 percent over the same month last year.
During the month of November, the GST collection on domestic transactions witnessed a growth of 12 percent, highest during the year.
This is the eighth time since the roll-out of GST in July, 2017 that monthly collection has crossed the mark of Rs 1 lakh crore.
