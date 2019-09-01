GST collection up 4.51% in August at Rs 98,202 crore
Updated : September 01, 2019 05:56 PM IST
The gross goods and services tax (GST) collection in August, 2019 stood at Rs 98,202 crore, up 4.51 percent compared to Rs 93,960 crore in the same month last year.
The GST collection, although higher on year-on-year basis, is still lower than government's expectations of Rs 1 lakh crore.
The total number of summary returns in GSTR 3B forms filed in the month of July up to August 31 was 75.8 lakhs.
