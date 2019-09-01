Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday
Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious
Oil prices dip after three days of gains
Rupee opens higher at 71.77 a dollar, bond yields rise
Home Economy
Economy

GST collection up 4.51% in August at Rs 98,202 crore

Updated : September 01, 2019 05:56 PM IST

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collection in August, 2019 stood at Rs 98,202 crore, up 4.51 percent compared to Rs 93,960 crore in the same month last year.
The GST collection, although higher on year-on-year basis, is still lower than government's expectations of Rs 1 lakh crore.
The total number of summary returns in GSTR 3B forms filed in the month of July up to August 31 was 75.8 lakhs.
GST collection up 4.51% in August at Rs 98,202 crore
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

LPG prices raised by Rs 15.5, jet fuel reduced by 1%

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

GDP shocker: Growth slips to slowest pace in six years at 5% in first quarter

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Markets this week: Sensex up 1.7%, Nifty 1.8% led by media, pharma and consumer shares

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV