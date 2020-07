As, the goods and services tax, completes 3 years of the roll-out, the GST revenue collection for June 2020 came in at about Rs 90,917 crore. Of this, CGST is Rs 18,980 crore, SGST is Rs23,970 crore, IGST is Rs 40,302crore (including Rs. 15,709 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs7,665 crore (including Rs 607 crore collected on import of goods), said the government press release.

For the first quarter, that is GST collections recorded between April 1 – June 30 (10 am) stand at Rs 1,85,220 crore, June collections were Rs 90,917 crore, for May GST collections were Rs 62,009 crore and for April, they were Rs 32,294 crore.

The government also said that in June, it has settled Rs 13,325 crore to CGST and Rs. 11,117 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The revenues for the month of June are 91 percent of the GST revenues as compared to same month last year, the Finance Ministry said.

Important to note here is that, in June, taxpayers also “filed returns for February, March, and April 2020” and only “some returns of May 2020 since Government has allowed a relaxed time schedule for the filing of GST returns,” the government statement said.

Implying that the collections for June are a reflection of business activities during February, March, April, and some taxpayers have also filed their returns for May as well, which means the collections are a combination of returns for pre-COVID-19 lockdown period as well.

“During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 71 percent and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) were 97 percent of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.”

“Some returns of May 2020, which would have otherwise got filed in June 2020, will get filed during first few days of July 2020,” said the government press release, meaning collections are continuing to be recorded for the business activities undertaken in May 2020.

“The revenues during the financial year have been impacted due to COVID-19, firstly due to the economic impact of the pandemic and secondly due to the relaxations are given by the Government in the filing of returns and payment of taxes due to the pandemic,” the government said.

However, figures for the past three months show recovery in GST revenues.

The GST collections for the month of April was Rs. 32,294 crore, which was 28 percent of the revenue collected during the same month last year, and the GST collections for the month of May was Rs. 62,009 crore which was 62 percent of the revenue collected during the same month last year.

The GST collections for the first quarter of the year is 59 percent of the revenue collected during the same quarter last year. However, a large number of taxpayers still have time to file their return for the month of May 2020.

In the meantime, experts see some recovery in the GST Collections in the months to come, Pratik Jain, Partner & Leader, Indirect Tax, PwC India, said, “June collections look impressive, almost 46 percent higher than May, which in turn was 92 percent higher than April. While the entire collection does not necessarily relate to transactions in May (as many businesses would have availed the facility of late payment for earlier months, without interest or lower interest), the buoyancy shows that business is picking up. The Government would hope that this trend continues.”

But, will these figures give the government a real trend to capture growth and performance, experts differ. M.S. Mani, Partner, Deloitte India said that the“ businesses were given extended timelines to file returns and some returns relating to March, April and May would have been filed on June 20 - this would lead to comparability issues for the past period as those would largely pertain to the preceding month only. “

Also, the figures further show that the compensation cess to compensate the states still remains inadequate and continues to be a problem for the Centre.