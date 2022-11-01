    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    October GST collections cross ₹1.5 lakh crore, second highest ever

    By Sangam Singh

    The revenues stood at over Rs 1.30 lakh crore in October last year. GST collections has now breached the mark of Rs 1.40 lakh crore for eight months in a row. 

    Making it the second-highest collection ever, GST revenues rose by 16.6 percent to stand at Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October this fiscal year. 

    The highest GST ever collected amounted to Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April.
    "The gross GST collected in the month of October 2022 is Rs 1,51,718 crore of which Central GST is Rs 26,039 crore, State GST is Rs 33,396 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date," an official statement said.
    The revenues stood at over Rs 1.30 lakh crore in October last year. GST collections has now breached the mark of Rs 1.40 lakh crore for eight months in a row. 
    With inputs from PTI.
    Also Read:Charge up tax collection drive: CBDT, CBIC chiefs tell teams
     
